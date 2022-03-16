Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

