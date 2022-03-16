Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

