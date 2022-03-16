Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
