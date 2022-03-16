Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

