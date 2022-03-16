Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE MED opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
