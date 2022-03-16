Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MED opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

