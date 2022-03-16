Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 711,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,010. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.