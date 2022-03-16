Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells 79,116 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($263,377.06).
LGEN opened at GBX 261 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.48. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
