Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells 79,116 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($263,377.06).

LGEN opened at GBX 261 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.48. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.56).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

