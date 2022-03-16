Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells 8,699 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84.
NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.