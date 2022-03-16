Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells 8,699 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.