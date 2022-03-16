Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.