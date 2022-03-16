Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $112,744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

