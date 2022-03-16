Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. 555,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,661. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.