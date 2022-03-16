Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 145.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avista by 97,278.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

