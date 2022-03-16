Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 145.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avista by 97,278.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.