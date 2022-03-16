Insider Selling: Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of Avant Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

