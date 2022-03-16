Insider Selling: Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,577,759.75.
AHR opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.
About Amarc Resources (Get Rating)
