Insider Buying: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) VP Stanley Raymond March bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Raymond March also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stanley Raymond March bought 2,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $6,200.00.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $489.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.70. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 416,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

