Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$580,040.

Joel E. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$1,367,132.28.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.68 on Tuesday, reaching C$69.33. 2,201,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$68.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.