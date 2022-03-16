Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

