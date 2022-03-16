Insider Buying: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

