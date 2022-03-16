Insider Buying: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.