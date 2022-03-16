Insider Buying: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $131.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

