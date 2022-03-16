Insider Buying: Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,954. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

