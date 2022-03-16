Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) EVP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 72,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,489. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $366.12 million, a PE ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

