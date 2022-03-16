Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,572. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
