Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,572. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

