InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,338 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
