InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,338 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.