Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $246,808.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $246,808.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00035027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

