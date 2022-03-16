Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.15 and traded as high as C$19.48. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 434,672 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

