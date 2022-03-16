Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

