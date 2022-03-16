Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

