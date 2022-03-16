ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ING opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
