Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.24. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.49) to €16.10 ($17.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

