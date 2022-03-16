Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMOGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.37.

IMO stock opened at C$54.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$28.63 and a twelve month high of C$60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.19. The stock has a market cap of C$36.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

