Illumina, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

ILMN stock opened at $312.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.66. Illumina has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.