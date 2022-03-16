IFP Advisors Inc Sells 895 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.