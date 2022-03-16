IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,751 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of GNOM opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $25.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.