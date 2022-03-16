IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

