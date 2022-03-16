IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 418.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,259,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.46.

