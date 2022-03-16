IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

