Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 187,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.52.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.