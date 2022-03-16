Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,398. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.