Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TTE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 112,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,852. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

