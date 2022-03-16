Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. 25,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,066. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

