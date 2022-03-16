Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.17.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

