ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,115. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average is $267.64.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

