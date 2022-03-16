IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,415 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. 1,164,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,189. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.01. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

