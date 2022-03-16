IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,754 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $23.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.43. 1,877,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $306.85 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

