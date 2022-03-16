IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,272,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $20.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.26. 424,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,428. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,513 shares of company stock worth $43,926,181 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.