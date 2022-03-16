IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.37. 43,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.