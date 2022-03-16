I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $16.40. I-Mab shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 19,302 shares changing hands.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,472,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.