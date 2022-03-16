Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($296.70) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €8.20 ($9.01) on Wednesday, reaching €343.00 ($376.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €397.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €487.49. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 52-week high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
