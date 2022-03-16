HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $222.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.07), with a volume of 112040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)
