Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 1,454 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

XOM opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

