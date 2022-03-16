Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

